HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has issued eight orders against real estate promoters for violations, including illegal pre-launch sales, project delays and failure to hand over flats to homebuyers.

The orders include a Rs 25 lakh penalty for marketing an unregistered project, refunds exceeding Rs 1.19 crore with 10.85% annual interest, and directions to hand over a flat immediately.

The authority warned all eight promoters that failure to comply with its orders would invite further penalties under Section 63 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Taking action against the marketing of unregistered properties, TGRERA imposed a Rs 25 lakh penalty on M/s Sanali IT Parks for violating Sections 3 and 4 of the Act in connection with its Sanali The Edge project at Manchirevula.

The promoter has been directed to pay the penalty within 30 days and stop all advertising, marketing, booking and sale of units until it obtains the mandatory RERA registration.

In five separate complaints involving project delays and non-compliance, the authority directed builders to refund the principal amounts to homebuyers along with 10.85% annual interest until repayment.

M/s SVM Aditya Homes was ordered to refund Rs 27,16,430 to a homebuyer in connection with its Tech Homes project, along with 10.85% annual interest from the date of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) until the refund.