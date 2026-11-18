HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has issued eight orders against real estate promoters for violations, including illegal pre-launch sales, project delays and failure to hand over flats to homebuyers.
The orders include a Rs 25 lakh penalty for marketing an unregistered project, refunds exceeding Rs 1.19 crore with 10.85% annual interest, and directions to hand over a flat immediately.
The authority warned all eight promoters that failure to comply with its orders would invite further penalties under Section 63 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.
Taking action against the marketing of unregistered properties, TGRERA imposed a Rs 25 lakh penalty on M/s Sanali IT Parks for violating Sections 3 and 4 of the Act in connection with its Sanali The Edge project at Manchirevula.
The promoter has been directed to pay the penalty within 30 days and stop all advertising, marketing, booking and sale of units until it obtains the mandatory RERA registration.
In five separate complaints involving project delays and non-compliance, the authority directed builders to refund the principal amounts to homebuyers along with 10.85% annual interest until repayment.
M/s SVM Aditya Homes was ordered to refund Rs 27,16,430 to a homebuyer in connection with its Tech Homes project, along with 10.85% annual interest from the date of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) until the refund.
In the ORNATE project case, M/s Sri Aditya Squares was directed to refund Rs 17 lakh along with 10.85% annual interest from the date of payment.
M/s Tripura Constructions, developer of the Tripura Nirvana project, was ordered to refund Rs 41.85 lakh to a homebuyer, along with 10.85% annual interest calculated from the respective payment dates.
M/s Vasavi Realtors LLP, developer of Vasavi Lake City East, was directed to pay 10.85% annual interest on the Rs 49.50 lakh paid by a homebuyer for delayed possession. The interest will be calculated from February 7, 2025, until the flat is handed over.
In the ARINE Emerald project at Miyapur, TGRERA directed M/s Arine Infraa to immediately hand over possession of Flat No. 502. The authority rejected the builder’s demand for Rs 6.58 lakh in outstanding charges, observing that the claim was not supported by the sale agreement or registered sale deed.
In the SV Electronic City-3 project, M/s BVR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd was ordered to refund Rs 7 lakh to a homebuyer, along with 10.85% annual interest from the respective payment dates until repayment.