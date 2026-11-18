HYDERABAD: The fifth and final 800-MW unit of the 4,000-MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Damaracherla mandal of Nalgonda district is expected to begin commercial operations in December, officials said on Tuesday.

Four of the plant’s five units are already generating power and supplying it to the state. The fifth unit was synchronised with the grid on October 20 and is expected to further augment power availability.

TGGENCO is implementing an action plan to resolve technical issues in the coal-handling system and ensure full-capacity generation during the Rabi season.

A team led by Energy Department Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj and TGGENCO chairman and managing director S Harish, along with BHEL officials, inspected the plant and finalised measures to address the problems.

Four coal-feeding lines have been restored, with a combined capacity of 3,200 tonnes per hour. The state has also arranged three to four coal rakes daily from Singareni’s Naini mine, transporting 4.26 lakh tonnes so far.

Agreements have been finalised for another 4.6 lakh tonnes from Mahanadi Coalfields and South Eastern Coalfields.

The Standing Linkage Committee has approved annual coal supplies of 7.71 million tonnes from Mahanadi Coalfields and Eastern Coalfields for two units.

Telangana recorded a record power generation of 6,088 MW on November 11, with Yadadri contributing 2,754 MW, officials said.

The first coal-feeding line will be shut from November 18 to 24 for maintenance, while the other three continue operating. TGGENCO plans to generate 2,000 MW through four units during the work, regulating output to 1,800 MW if required in coordination with the State Load Despatch Centre.