HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has said that the 85th Indian Roads Congress (IRC), scheduled to kick off on Thursday, will feature around 400 exhibition stalls and 19 technical sessions, showcasing advanced machinery, innovative construction technologies and modern infrastructure solutions.

Briefing the media about the four-day conference here on Wednesday, the minister said: “Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the conference in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and others,” he said. “The conference will bring together around 3,500 delegates,” the minister added.

Venkat Reddy said that this year’s conference will focus on environment-friendly road construction, AI, digital technology and electric vehicles as well as safe pedestrian movement.