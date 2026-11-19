HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the launch of the Telangana Kutumba Jeevitha Bima Padhakam. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will officially launch the scheme that provides a Rs 5 lakh life insurance cover to eligible households in Siddipet on Thursday.

During his visit to the district, the chief minister will also lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 451.13 crore and inaugurate completed works worth Rs 92.98 crore.

He will lay the foundation for Young India Integrated Residential Schools to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore each in the Dubbak and Siddipet Assembly segments.

Revanth Reddy will also lay foundation stones for the additional classrooms in seven government schools to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 15.44 crore and six tahsildar office buildings to be constructed with Rs 13.50 crore funds. Foundation stones will also be laid for Telangana Public Schools to be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore in Chinnakodur mandal and Rs 7.80 crore in Daultabad mandal.

The chief minister will also lay foundation stones for three power substations to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6.89 crore in the Jangaon constituency.

Revanth Reddy will inaugurate 14 power substations constructed in Siddipet district at a cost of Rs 54.67 crore and inaugurate an accommodation complex built at a cost of Rs 14.35 crore and a queue complex constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore at the Komuravelli Mallanna temple.

Other projects to be inaugurated include 53 village-level women self-help group buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore, a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya building built at a cost of Rs 3.87 crore in Raipole mandal, and the Electricity department’s divisional office constructed at a cost of Rs 1.59 crore in Gajwel.