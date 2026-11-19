HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the launch of the Telangana Kutumba Jeevitha Bima Padhakam. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will officially launch the scheme that provides a Rs 5 lakh life insurance cover to eligible households in Siddipet on Thursday.
During his visit to the district, the chief minister will also lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 451.13 crore and inaugurate completed works worth Rs 92.98 crore.
He will lay the foundation for Young India Integrated Residential Schools to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore each in the Dubbak and Siddipet Assembly segments.
Revanth Reddy will also lay foundation stones for the additional classrooms in seven government schools to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 15.44 crore and six tahsildar office buildings to be constructed with Rs 13.50 crore funds. Foundation stones will also be laid for Telangana Public Schools to be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore in Chinnakodur mandal and Rs 7.80 crore in Daultabad mandal.
The chief minister will also lay foundation stones for three power substations to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6.89 crore in the Jangaon constituency.
Revanth Reddy will inaugurate 14 power substations constructed in Siddipet district at a cost of Rs 54.67 crore and inaugurate an accommodation complex built at a cost of Rs 14.35 crore and a queue complex constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore at the Komuravelli Mallanna temple.
Other projects to be inaugurated include 53 village-level women self-help group buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore, a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya building built at a cost of Rs 3.87 crore in Raipole mandal, and the Electricity department’s divisional office constructed at a cost of Rs 1.59 crore in Gajwel.
CM BRIEFS PARL PANEL ON SC, ST WELFARE MEASURES
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government had accorded priority to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), providing them opportunities in education, employment, economic activity and politics.
He made the remarks during a meeting with Dr Faggan Singh Kulaste, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SCs and STs, and other committee members here on Wednesday. Revanth said Dalits had been appointed as the Assembly Speaker and ministers, and given representation in the Public Service Commission and state corporations. For the first time in Osmania University’s 100-year history, a Dalit had been appointed Vice-Chancellor, he recalled.
SC and ST candidates had also been appointed Vice-Chancellors of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), the chief minister stated. He said the government had ensured representation for SCs and STs wherever candidates met the required qualifications and merit criteria. The communities were also given priority in the allocation of Indiramma houses.
More than 50% of the funds under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and Aarogyasri were being utilised for their benefit, he added. The chief minister said Telangana was the first state in the country to implement SC categorisation. Committee members commended the government for the move and for establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools.