HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force has arrested three persons on charges of operating an organised drug network that procured, transported and supplied ganja and OG Kush to customers in Hyderabad through Snapchat. The accused allegedly used cryptocurrency to receive payments from some customers.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Idres Kaleem, alias Faran, Kaleem and Idres; Syed Abbas Husaini; and Mohammed Sheikh.

On November 15, acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted a car in which the accused were travelling to a hotel after visiting Lanco Hills. A search led to the seizure of 1,240 grams of ganja, 16.59 grams of OG Kush, a crusher and three mobile phones.

Police said Idres and Husaini jointly operated Snapchat accounts under the names ‘OGdude420’ (OG BRO) and ‘Dude OG 420’ to receive orders and coordinate supplies. They allegedly built a network of customers through these accounts and claimed to have supplied OG Kush to around 800-900 consumers. After an earlier account was blocked, they created another and continued the operation.

The trio procured bulk quantities of ganja and OG Kush from Shaik Farahan, a Mumbai resident, and transported the contraband to Hyderabad by bus. Idres allegedly repackaged the substances into sachets of around five grams and handed them to Sheikh for delivery. Idres and Husaini allegedly handled customer orders while Sheikh made deliveries at different locations in the city.