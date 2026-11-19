HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force has arrested three persons on charges of operating an organised drug network that procured, transported and supplied ganja and OG Kush to customers in Hyderabad through Snapchat. The accused allegedly used cryptocurrency to receive payments from some customers.
The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Idres Kaleem, alias Faran, Kaleem and Idres; Syed Abbas Husaini; and Mohammed Sheikh.
On November 15, acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted a car in which the accused were travelling to a hotel after visiting Lanco Hills. A search led to the seizure of 1,240 grams of ganja, 16.59 grams of OG Kush, a crusher and three mobile phones.
Police said Idres and Husaini jointly operated Snapchat accounts under the names ‘OGdude420’ (OG BRO) and ‘Dude OG 420’ to receive orders and coordinate supplies. They allegedly built a network of customers through these accounts and claimed to have supplied OG Kush to around 800-900 consumers. After an earlier account was blocked, they created another and continued the operation.
The trio procured bulk quantities of ganja and OG Kush from Shaik Farahan, a Mumbai resident, and transported the contraband to Hyderabad by bus. Idres allegedly repackaged the substances into sachets of around five grams and handed them to Sheikh for delivery. Idres and Husaini allegedly handled customer orders while Sheikh made deliveries at different locations in the city.
Investigators also found that the accused allegedly used cryptocurrency for transactions linked to the procurement and sale of OG Kush. Idres is suspected to have managed a cryptocurrency account for payments to suppliers and collections from customers.
An examination of Husaini’s phone revealed a screen showing an option to add USDT (Tether) to RedotPay through the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network. Analysis of the wallet history has identified around 150 transactions involving approximately 60 consumers, police said.
Officials are examining the transaction records to trace the financial links between the accused, suppliers and customers and identify others involved in the network. They are also probing the sources of funds and digital payment channels allegedly used to conceal the transactions.