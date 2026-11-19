HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based semiconductor company lost Rs 1.5 crore after cyber fraudsters spoofed the email domain of its Chinese supplier and diverted a payment to a fraudulent bank account.

In her complaint, the company director said the firm regularly remitted money overseas to procure electronic components for cameras and other space equipment.

The fraud began on September 28, when the perpetrators allegedly infiltrated the company’s email correspondence with its regular Chinese supplier of sensors. They used a spoofed domain that differed from the vendor’s genuine email address by just one letter. The company transferred Rs 1,50,25,972 (USD 1,54,350) to the fraudulent account.