HYDERABAD: Saifabad police registered a case against a 24-year-old Mahindra University student and her friend for allegedly impersonating SHE Teams and sending a fabricated notice to a person.

A complaint has been lodged by SI G Venkatesh. Police said a 24-year-old man received a fake notice on WhatsApp directing him to appear at the SHE Teams office at HACA Bhavan in Hyderabad. When he went there, officials found that the notice was fake.

During the enquiry, officials found that the notice had been sent by a person identified as Hari. He told the police that he was a friend of the 24-year-old woman, who had reportedly been in a relationship with the man for about five years on a promise of marriage. However, for the past year, the man had allegedly been avoiding her, communicating irregularly and blocking her on social media platforms.

Police said the woman had allegedly created the notice using ChatGPT without the knowledge or authorisation of SHE Teams officials. She sent it to Hari and instructed him to forward it to the man and direct him to appear at the SHE Teams office.

In his complaint, the SI said the apparent intention was to threaten and pressurise the man by misusing the name and official identity of SHE Teams.