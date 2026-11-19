HYDERABAD: More than 80 awards were presented to doctors, healthcare professionals, hospital administrators and medical institutions at the second edition of the Healthcare Management Awards 2026 and the sixth edition of the Healthcare Awards 2026, organised by Hybiz TV at Cyber Gardens Convention Centre in HITEC City on Monday.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Dr KJ Reddy and Dr GV Rao, Director of AIG Hospitals, in recognition of their significant contributions to the medical profession and healthcare services.