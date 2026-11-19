HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that even though Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy represents the Nalgonda district, he was unaware of the Andhra Pradesh government illegally taking up the Palnadu Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

Claiming that the neighbouring state was trying to draw around 90 tmcft of water from the dead storage of the Nagarjunasagar project through this scheme, he demanded that the state government try to stop the project.

Addressing the media here, the former minister also demanded that state BJP leaders respond to this issue and protect the rights of Telangana over river waters. “AP started the Pothireddypadu project as a small one and expanded it later to draw a huge quantity of water,” he said, expressing suspicion that the Palnadu project too would be expanded in the future.

Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy might have knowledge about the neighbouring state’s illegal drinking water project and kept quiet because of his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP is an alliance partner of the BJP. “Congress, BJP and TDP are jointly doing injustice to Telangana regarding river waters,” he alleged.