HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that even though Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy represents the Nalgonda district, he was unaware of the Andhra Pradesh government illegally taking up the Palnadu Drinking Water Supply Scheme.
Claiming that the neighbouring state was trying to draw around 90 tmcft of water from the dead storage of the Nagarjunasagar project through this scheme, he demanded that the state government try to stop the project.
Addressing the media here, the former minister also demanded that state BJP leaders respond to this issue and protect the rights of Telangana over river waters. “AP started the Pothireddypadu project as a small one and expanded it later to draw a huge quantity of water,” he said, expressing suspicion that the Palnadu project too would be expanded in the future.
Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy might have knowledge about the neighbouring state’s illegal drinking water project and kept quiet because of his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, whose TDP is an alliance partner of the BJP. “Congress, BJP and TDP are jointly doing injustice to Telangana regarding river waters,” he alleged.
The Sircilla MLA alleged that the Revanth Reddy government failed to utilise the Krishna waters this season. “Though the AP government diverted Krishna waters to Kuppam, which is 700 km away from the river, the Revanth Reddy government was unable to divert the waters to Mahbubnagar, which is just 70 km away from the river,” he said.
“The total storage capacity of Nagarjunasagar is 312 tmcft. If AP draws 90 tmcft for the Palnadu scheme, then Telangana would be left with no water in the Nagarjunasagar project. Due to a lack of proper planning by the state government, around 1,000 tmcft of water — 750 tmcft from the Godavari and 250 tmcft from the Krishna — was wasted either into the sea or outside the basin of AP,” he alleged.
Rama Rao also wondered why there was a crop holiday on left canal of NSP in Telangana, whereas there was no crop holiday on right canal in AP.