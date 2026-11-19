HYDERABAD: The ongoing river water-sharing dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has taken a fresh turn, with the Palnadu Drinking Water Supply issue emerging as the latest flashpoint between the two sibling states.

The two states have approached the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), raising objections to a series of irrigation projects being undertaken by each other in the Krishna basin, alleging violations of statutory clearances, tribunal awards, and existing water-sharing arrangements.

Telangana has accused Andhra Pradesh of proceeding with unauthorised projects, including the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and works to expand water diversion through the Srisailam Right Main Canal. Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, has questioned several Telangana projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kalwakurthy, and other lift irrigation schemes, alleging unauthorised utilisation and diversion of Krishna waters.

With the KRMB meeting — scheduled to discuss these contentious issues — postponed thrice, uncertainty continues over when the two states’ competing claims will come up for discussion.

Telangana had never raised an objection to the Palnadu drinking water scheme. Though construction started around two years ago, it lodged a complaint on November 16, when the issue came to light.

Here is a look at the major objections raised by both sides:

Telangana’s objections

RAYALASEEMA LIFT IRRIGATION SCHEME: The AP is proceeding with the RLIS work in violation of NGT order. KRMB is requested to conduct the site visit and submit the factual report along with the latest photographs to the Ministry of Jal Shakti

LINING WORKS OF SRMC: AP took up the lining works of Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) taking off from Pothireddypadu head regulator and a major portion of it is completed, against the NGT order issued in 2021. If this illegal lining work is completed, it will facilitate further huge diversion (8 tmcft/day) of Krishna water from Srisailam reservoir to outside the basin, much more than the capacity of the unlined canal.

The increased diversion through SRMC for GNSS and TGP and also HNSS system adversely affecting the Srisailam reservoir levels and thereby impacting water availability to the projects of Telangana dependent on Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar project. Request to the KRMB to obtain the factual status of work from AP