HYDERABAD: The ongoing river water-sharing dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has taken a fresh turn, with the Palnadu Drinking Water Supply issue emerging as the latest flashpoint between the two sibling states.
The two states have approached the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), raising objections to a series of irrigation projects being undertaken by each other in the Krishna basin, alleging violations of statutory clearances, tribunal awards, and existing water-sharing arrangements.
Telangana has accused Andhra Pradesh of proceeding with unauthorised projects, including the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and works to expand water diversion through the Srisailam Right Main Canal. Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, has questioned several Telangana projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kalwakurthy, and other lift irrigation schemes, alleging unauthorised utilisation and diversion of Krishna waters.
With the KRMB meeting — scheduled to discuss these contentious issues — postponed thrice, uncertainty continues over when the two states’ competing claims will come up for discussion.
Telangana had never raised an objection to the Palnadu drinking water scheme. Though construction started around two years ago, it lodged a complaint on November 16, when the issue came to light.
Here is a look at the major objections raised by both sides:
Telangana’s objections
RAYALASEEMA LIFT IRRIGATION SCHEME: The AP is proceeding with the RLIS work in violation of NGT order. KRMB is requested to conduct the site visit and submit the factual report along with the latest photographs to the Ministry of Jal Shakti
LINING WORKS OF SRMC: AP took up the lining works of Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) taking off from Pothireddypadu head regulator and a major portion of it is completed, against the NGT order issued in 2021. If this illegal lining work is completed, it will facilitate further huge diversion (8 tmcft/day) of Krishna water from Srisailam reservoir to outside the basin, much more than the capacity of the unlined canal.
The increased diversion through SRMC for GNSS and TGP and also HNSS system adversely affecting the Srisailam reservoir levels and thereby impacting water availability to the projects of Telangana dependent on Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar project. Request to the KRMB to obtain the factual status of work from AP
ILLEGAL PROJECTS IN KRISHNA BASIN: Telangana wrote 143 letters to KRMB requesting the board to restrain AP from taking up several unauthorised constructions/expansions. But KRMB did not restrain AP from execution of the works
MODERNISATION OF RDS: Karnataka has been cooperating and has taken up the modernisation works of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme. However, AP has been obstructing the modernisation works of RDS, which is completely in dilapidated condition. As a result, Telangana is unable to realise its share for the past three decades
RESTRAIN WORKS OF RDS RC TAKEN UP BY AP: Andhra Pradesh is not entitled to take up RDS right canal works till the decision of the KWDT-2 allocating water to RDS is finalised. The KRMB is requested to restrain AP from proceeding ahead with the construction of RDS RC related works immediately
OPERATION & MAINTENANCE OF LCHR & RCHR OF NSP: The sole operation and maintenance of Nagarjunasagar project is being done by Telangana since bifurcation. However, on November 29, 2023, AP had aggressively encroached and caused havoc to the safety of the NSP resulting in significant damage to the infrastructure, including the destruction of CC cameras etc.
In view of this, it is imperative that the entire operation, maintenance and management of the NSP be exclusively entrusted to Telangana, without any interference or encroachment by AP, in functioning the NSP smoothly by the Telangana officials, in the interest of dam safety
POLAVARAM-NALLAMALASAGAR LINK: AP took up new project namely the Polavaram-Banakacharla Link Project (PBLP) for which Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) was communicated to the relevant statutory bodies PPA, GRMB and KRMB and the co-riparian States for their comments.
In this regard, it is to inform that although the system was initially planned for a diversion capacity of 2 tmcft/day, the infrastructure particularly the gravity canal system, Tunnels, Surge shafts and delivery outlets to accommodate 3 tmcft/day. In view of the above, KRMB may be requested to restrain AP from proceeding for preparation of DPR and not to appraise the PFR of PNLP/PBLP in any form or part thereof
SUNKISHALA INTAKEWELL: Though Telangana agreed to submit the DPR of Sunkishala intakewell project, AP did not receive it so far. Telangana is taking up the project without any mandatory approvals from CWC, KRMB and Apex Council. Instruct Telangana not to continue the execution of the project until it is appraised by KRMB, CWC and Apex Council
PALAMURU-RANGAREDDY LIS: Telangana took up the construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme unauthorisedly to draw 90 tmcft of surplus waters at the rate of 1.5 tmcft per day for 60 days from the foreshore of Srisailam. At present, the project-wise specific allocation is pending before the KWDT-2.
The CWC returned the DPR of PRLIS in December, 2024 stating that the matter is sub-judice and not possible to appraise the project. Necessary directions may be given to Telangana to stop the construction of the infrastructure project
EXEMPTION OF ADDITIONAL 15 TMCFT TO KALWAKURTHY LIS: The Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme is proposed to lift 25 tmcft of water from the foreshore of Srisailam. After the bifurcation, Telangana has enhanced the water allocation from 25 tmcft to 40 tmcft. Hence, the additional 15 tmcft under Kalwakurthy LIS is a new component. Telangana further enhanced the water allocation from 40 tmcft to 53 tmcft. The additional 13 tmcft is also a new component.
ATCHAMPET LIS: Telangana proposed Achampet Lift Irrigation Scheme and formation of new reservoir Umamaheswara Reservoir with a capacity of 2.5 tmcft to irrigate an ayacut of about 57,200 acres and invited tenders. Necessary instructions may be given to Telangana to stop the project until it is appraised by KRMB, CWC and approval from Apex Council
NARAYANPET-KODANGAL LIS: Telangana accorded administrative approval for the work “Survey, detailed investigation, designs and execution of Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme for irrigating 1,00,000 acres in Kodangal, Narayanpet and Makthal Assembly constituencies” for an amount of Rs 2,945.50 crore.
The water required for this scheme is proposed to be drawn unauthorisedly from Bhuthpur Reservoir of Bhima Scheme. It will have an adverse impact on the projects of AP. Necessary instructions may be given to Telangana to stop the project
JAWAHAR LIFT IRRIGATION SCHEMES ON WYRA: Telangana accorded administrative approval for the construction of a Jawahar LIS at Vangaveedu on Wyra river for an ayacut of 50,000 acres in Madhira and Yerrupalem mandals. This proposal may be treated as new project.
The proposed scheme will adversely affect the ayacut of AP under NSLBC specifically Zone-II and III ayacut. As the proposed scheme is intended to supply water to Zone-III ayacut in TG territory with the waters already serving the Zone-II ayacut of AP and TG.
ENHANCEMENT OF STORAGE CAPACITY OF RELAMPADU: Works for extension and capacity enhancement of the capacity of Relampadu Reservoir are proposed to increase from 2.45 tmcft to 10 tmcft under Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS). This proposal may be treated as new project. Direct Telangana to stop the execution of the project
GUDEMDODDI & RELAMPADU RESERVOIRS: Telangana is going ahead with the proposal to enhance the storage capacity of Gudemdoddi reservoir under Nettampadu LIS from 1.19 tmcft to 15 tmcft. Telangana also intends to set up a pumped storage hydroelectric power plant at this reservoir. Along with this, it is planning to set up a solar power plant as well. Instruct Telangana to stop the execution of the project
LIFT IRRIGATION SCHEMES AT PULICHINTALA: Telangana planned five lift irrigation schemes from the Pulichintala reservoir as well as from the downstream of Pulichintala to irrigate 82,341 acres, utilising 5.995 tmcft.
NEW G.O. ISSUED: In September, 2026 Telangana accorded permission to take up the detailed investigation and preparation of DPR for 16 irrigation schemes to augment the existing and ongoing projects in Krishna basin districts of Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Warangal, Mahbubnagar and Khammaml
MUNNERU-PALERU LINK: Telangana proposed to construct Munneru-Paleru link scheme to divert 50 tmcft of Munneru flood waters to stabilise 1.38 lakh acres of the existing ayacut under NSLC. It provides secured irrigation water to Khammam, Suryapet and Mahbubabad districts and also an alternative source to the ayacut of Nagarjunasagar. This project will also supplement the ayacut of SRSP Stage-ll.
NO RIGHT TO CLAIM 45 TMCFT : In 2022, Telangana allocated the availability of 45 tmcft due to diversion of 80 tmcft of Godavari water diverted from Polavaram to Prakasam Barrage as per agreement dated August 4, 1978 of GWDT Award, as 45 tmcft can be utilised upstream of Nagarjunasagar project. The matter is sub-judice before the ongoing KWDT-II proceedings, so Telangana has no right to claim 45 tmcft of Godavari waters being transferred to Krishna basin.
ILLEGAL PUMPING OF WATER: Unauthorised pumping of water done by Telangana at Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on October 18, 2026, reportedly operating two pumps, each having a discharge capacity of 3,000 cusecs of water from Srisailam Reservoir.
The water drawn during the above pumping period is provisionally estimated as approximately 1.28 tmcft. PRLIS is the subject of proceedings before the NGT, which directed Telangana not to proceed with the project without obtaining environmental clearance and imposed penalty. The construction and pumping of water through PRLIS by Telangana should be stopped immediately