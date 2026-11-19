HYDERABAD: Buyers who invested crores of rupees in premium plots auctioned by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at Mokila, expecting clear titles and trouble-free registration, are now running from pillar to post to get their properties registered. Having purchased the plots through official government auctions, they had little reason to anticipate that unresolved land classification and pending revenue clearances would stand in the way of registration.
HMDA developed more than 1,290 plots across 165 acres at Mokila, along the Hyderabad-Shankarpally main road, and auctioned over 700 plots in different phases at premium prices. In the latest auction, held around three months ago, the highest bid touched Rs 1.09 lakh per sq yd.
However, buyers of plots in Phases III and IV have been unable to complete registration, as Revenue authorities have flagged portions of Survey No. 96/P under the prohibited properties list maintained under Section 22-A of the Registration Act.
While registrations in Phases I and II have progressed without major hurdles, those in the subsequent phases remain stalled despite several buyers reportedly having paid the entire auction amount.
Cabinet may find solution to HMDA plots issue
The disputed portions of Survey No. 96/P reportedly include government and assigned lands which were subsequently handed over to HMDA for development. Removing the land from the prohibited list requires clearances from higher Revenue authorities and a No Objection Certificate from the district collector. These approvals are yet to come through.
Estimates suggest that 50 to 100 plots are awaiting registration. HMDA officials, however, maintain that only a few cases remain pending and that the issue would be resolved soon. The delay has raised questions over how HMDA proceeded with developing and auctioning the layouts without ensuring that all necessary revenue clearances were in place. Buyers who trusted a government agency with investments running into crores are now caught between HMDA and the Revenue department.
HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad said the proposal to resolve the issue had been sent to the state government and would be placed before the Cabinet for discussion and approval. He expressed confidence that the matter would be sorted out soon, though he said he was unaware of the exact number of plots awaiting registration.
With the issue threatening to affect HMDA’s credibility, the matter has been taken up with the state government. Sources said discussions were held between HMDA and Revenue department officials to work out a solution. A proposal to facilitate registrations through a special Revenue department circular was initially considered, and a circular was issued. However, the proposal was subsequently reconsidered over technical complications and the possibility of future legal disputes.
The government is now considering issuing special orders with Cabinet approval to facilitate the registrations.