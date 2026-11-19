HYDERABAD: Buyers who invested crores of rupees in premium plots auctioned by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at Mokila, expecting clear titles and trouble-free registration, are now running from pillar to post to get their properties registered. Having purchased the plots through official government auctions, they had little reason to anticipate that unresolved land classification and pending revenue clearances would stand in the way of registration.

HMDA developed more than 1,290 plots across 165 acres at Mokila, along the Hyderabad-Shankarpally main road, and auctioned over 700 plots in different phases at premium prices. In the latest auction, held around three months ago, the highest bid touched Rs 1.09 lakh per sq yd.

However, buyers of plots in Phases III and IV have been unable to complete registration, as Revenue authorities have flagged portions of Survey No. 96/P under the prohibited properties list maintained under Section 22-A of the Registration Act.

While registrations in Phases I and II have progressed without major hurdles, those in the subsequent phases remain stalled despite several buyers reportedly having paid the entire auction amount.

Cabinet may find solution to HMDA plots issue

The disputed portions of Survey No. 96/P reportedly include government and assigned lands which were subsequently handed over to HMDA for development. Removing the land from the prohibited list requires clearances from higher Revenue authorities and a No Objection Certificate from the district collector. These approvals are yet to come through.