HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the State government to establish separate corrective institutions and lawful custodial facilities for persons accused of organising human trafficking and brothel activities. It made clear that protective homes meant for victims cannot be used to detain or remand alleged perpetrators.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda issued the directions while disposing of a writ petition filed by Hyderabad-based NGO Prajwala, which had highlighted the difficulties arising from the placement of alleged trafficking organisers alongside rescued victims in its Protective Home.

The petition followed an order by the III Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally, directing the admission of nine women rescued during a police raid at Verily Beauty Salon and Spa in May 2025. Prajwala objected to the admission of one woman, claiming she was an alleged brothel organiser facing a separate human trafficking case. It said her placement posed security risks to other residents.

The Bench observed that an FIR or a previous criminal accusation alone could not establish that a person was involved in trafficking or disqualify them from protection as a possible victim. It said an individualised, evidence-based inquiry and a reasoned judicial decision were necessary before deciding on their placement.

The court directed the Director General of Police to implement the consolidated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on human trafficking, issued on February 26, 2026, and ensure proper identification, verification and risk assessment during rescue operations.