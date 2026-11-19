HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a 50-year-old public prosecutor and a private person for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh from a complainant in Peddapalli town.

The accused were identified as Donkena Ravinder, Public Prosecutor (Tenure) at the Principal District and Sessions Court, and Reddyrajula Rajaiah, a private person.

According to the ACB, Ravinder initially demanded Rs 2 lakh and later reduced it to Rs 1.50 lakh following the complainant’s request. The bribe was allegedly sought to facilitate the examination of witnesses in favour of the accused and secure their acquittal in a 2023 case registered at Dharmaram police station, which is pending trial.

The ACB recovered the tainted amount from the left pocket of Rajaiah’s trousers. Both his hands tested positive during a chemical test, the agency said.

The ACB alleged that Ravinder had misused his official position to obtain undue advantage. Both accused were arrested and produced before the ACB court in Karimnagar. The case is under investigation. The complainant’s identity has been withheld for security reasons.