HYDERABAD: Telangana is looking to position Hyderabad as a global hub for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), attracting investments and creating employment opportunities.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the sector could become a key contributor to the State’s economy and its Telangana Rising 2047 vision of building a $1-trillion economy by 2034 and a $3-trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing an AVGC Executive Council meeting with industry leaders on Wednesday, he said Hyderabad had talent in animation, visual effects and other creative technologies. The government is preparing to host IndiaJoy 2026 in December. IndiaJoy will bring together animation, visual effects and other technologies.