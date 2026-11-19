HYDERABAD: Growing resistance to commonly used antibiotics is making several common bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections (UTIs), typhoid, pneumonia and bloodstream infections, increasingly difficult to treat, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Annual Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance and Research Network (AMRSN) Report 2025.
The report released on Wednesday, is based on surveillance data collected during 2025. It analysed 1,13,008 culture-positive bacterial isolates from 30 tertiary-care hospitals and 20,529 isolates from 34 secondary-care hospitals across the country. Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was among the institutions contributing to the national surveillance exercise.
The findings point to declining effectiveness of several commonly used antibiotics against major bacterial pathogens such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. Among E. coli isolates from tertiary-care hospitals, susceptibility to cefotaxime was only 18.4% and to ceftazidime 24.7%. Susceptibility to piperacillin-tazobactam stood at 42.6%, while that to carbapenems ranged between 60% and 65%.
Susceptibility refers to the proportion of bacterial isolates against which an antibiotic is likely to be effective in laboratory testing. The low figures indicate that several commonly used antibiotics are no longer effective against a large proportion of the bacterial strains tested.
The report also highlights declining effectiveness of carbapenems, a class of antibiotics considered important for treating serious bacterial infections, particularly when other medicines are ineffective. Between 2017 and 2025, imipenem susceptibility in Klebsiella pneumoniae declined from 58.5% to 36.5%. In E. coli, it fell from around 80% to 63%, pointing to increasing resistance even to this important class of antibiotics.
The surveillance also covers infections such as typhoid, diarrhoeal diseases, pneumonia, UTIs, neonatal sepsis and other bloodstream infections, besides bacterial pathogens responsible for skin and soft-tissue infections.
In typhoid, Salmonella Typhi continued to show high susceptibility to azithromycin (99.4%), ceftriaxone (96.6%) and ampicillin (93.6%). However, susceptibility to ciprofloxacin was only 2%, indicating widespread resistance to this antibiotic.
The findings underline how resistance can vary considerably between antibiotics used to treat the same infection. The report also flags concerns over fungal infections. Candida auris, an emerging healthcare-associated fungal pathogen, showed 96.5% resistance to fluconazole. Resistance to caspofungin was also recorded in some isolates.
In secondary-care hospitals, Klebsiella pneumoniae showed low susceptibility to ciprofloxacin (11%), third-generation cephalosporins (16.1%) and carbapenems (31%). Acinetobacter baumannii, another major cause of hospital-associated infections, also showed low susceptibility to several antibiotics.
In Telangana, NIMS had contributed around 4,684 bacterial isolates to the ICMR’s antimicrobial resistance surveillance during 2025, said Dr S Sukanya, Additional Professor, Department of Microbiology, NIMS. The samples included blood and other clinical specimens, while urine and stool samples were excluded from this particular analysis as they could contain normal bacterial flora.
Dr Sukanya said NIMS was implementing an ICMR-supported Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme (AMSP) to regulate antibiotic prescriptions and prevent their unnecessary use. Teams comprising microbiologists and critical care specialists monitor antibiotic prescriptions across hospital wards to ensure that antibiotics are administered only when required.
The institute is also implementing an Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) programme to prevent hospital-acquired infections and contain the spread of antimicrobial resistance.
The ICMR report stresses the need for timely culture and antimicrobial susceptibility testing to identify the bacteria causing an infection and determine which antibiotics are likely to be effective against them. While a culture test helps identify the causative organism, susceptibility testing establishes how it responds to different antibiotics.
The report calls for stronger antibiotic stewardship and infection control measures, cautioning against indiscriminate antibiotic use. It recommends that treatment decisions be guided by laboratory findings, the site and severity of infection and the patient’s clinical condition.
CULTURE REPORTS TO GUIDE ANTIBIOTIC USE
Dr Sukanya of NIMS said doctors sometimes prescribe empirical antibiotics based on a patient’s symptoms and clinical condition, particularly in critically ill patients for whom waiting for culture reports could delay treatment. Wherever possible, samples should be collected for culture testing before starting antibiotics, she said.
As the results take time, doctors may initiate treatment based on the patient’s condition and modify the medication once the reports are available. Explaining antimicrobial stewardship, she said doctors should escalate or de-escalate antibiotics based on culture, molecular test and other investigation reports.
In suspected sepsis cases, doctors should consider all possible sources of infection and conduct necessary investigations before initiating treatment. The patient’s response to medication and laboratory findings should guide further antibiotic use, she added.