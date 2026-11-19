HYDERABAD: Growing resistance to commonly used antibiotics is making several common bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections (UTIs), typhoid, pneumonia and bloodstream infections, increasingly difficult to treat, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Annual Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance and Research Network (AMRSN) Report 2025.

The report released on Wednesday, is based on surveillance data collected during 2025. It analysed 1,13,008 culture-positive bacterial isolates from 30 tertiary-care hospitals and 20,529 isolates from 34 secondary-care hospitals across the country. Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was among the institutions contributing to the national surveillance exercise.

The findings point to declining effectiveness of several commonly used antibiotics against major bacterial pathogens such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. Among E. coli isolates from tertiary-care hospitals, susceptibility to cefotaxime was only 18.4% and to ceftazidime 24.7%. Susceptibility to piperacillin-tazobactam stood at 42.6%, while that to carbapenems ranged between 60% and 65%.

Susceptibility refers to the proportion of bacterial isolates against which an antibiotic is likely to be effective in laboratory testing. The low figures indicate that several commonly used antibiotics are no longer effective against a large proportion of the bacterial strains tested.

The report also highlights declining effectiveness of carbapenems, a class of antibiotics considered important for treating serious bacterial infections, particularly when other medicines are ineffective. Between 2017 and 2025, imipenem susceptibility in Klebsiella pneumoniae declined from 58.5% to 36.5%. In E. coli, it fell from around 80% to 63%, pointing to increasing resistance even to this important class of antibiotics.

The surveillance also covers infections such as typhoid, diarrhoeal diseases, pneumonia, UTIs, neonatal sepsis and other bloodstream infections, besides bacterial pathogens responsible for skin and soft-tissue infections.

In typhoid, Salmonella Typhi continued to show high susceptibility to azithromycin (99.4%), ceftriaxone (96.6%) and ampicillin (93.6%). However, susceptibility to ciprofloxacin was only 2%, indicating widespread resistance to this antibiotic.