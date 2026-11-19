HYDERABAD: Alleging that Opposition BRS was spreading canards against the government, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that the state government strongly objected to Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu Drinking Water Supply scheme, which proposed to draw 1.8 tmcft from Nagarjunasagar project.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that the objections were submitted to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Andhra Pradesh government against Palnadu scheme. He said that the state government would oppose any project impacting the state’s water interests and vowed to take all necessary steps to safeguard Telangana’s rights in Krishna river waters.

Refuting the allegations of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, he said that BRS government squandered massive public resources on irrigation projects without delivering proportional benefits to farmers or the state.

Uttam further said that despite spending an estimated `1.83 lakh crore on irrigation during its 10-year rule, the BRS failed to achieve outcomes commensurate with the scale of expenditure. He alleged that the BRS regime was marked by financial irregularities, escalating project costs and unkept promises.

The minister blamed the BRS regime for not completing Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima, Koilsagar, RDS modernisation, SLBC and Dindi projects. If these projects were completed, they could have significantly increased irrigation coverage, he said.

The minister also accused the previous BRS government of accepting an unfavourable water-sharing arrangement during discussions on Krishna river water allocations. “BRS had agreed to a formula that allocated 512 tmcft to AP and 299 tmcft to Telangana out of 811 tmcft of Krishna water. The Revanth Reddy government is now seeking 555 tmcft of water in Krishna river,” he added.

Uttam also said that during the previous BRS regime, AP utilised 4,464 tmcft of Krishna waters while Telangana was left with a share of only 1,993 tmcft.