HYDERABAD: A new species of aquatic insect, named Enithares deccanensis, has been discovered in the Eastern Ghats, adding to the understanding of India’s freshwater biodiversity.

Belonging to the Notonectidae family, commonly known as backswimmers, the predatory insect was recorded in freshwater habitats across the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve in Andhra Pradesh and Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana.

The research was conducted by Somesh Banerjee, Devadoss Kumar, Deepa Jaiswal and Karuthapandi Madasamy, affiliated with the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Hyderabad, and VHNSNC College in Tamil Nadu.

The researchers identified the species through morphological examination, DNA barcoding and phylogenetic analysis. It differs from other members of its genus through features including a dark, V-shaped wing marking and a sickle-shaped male reproductive structure.

Genetic analysis showed a 10-14.5% divergence from related species. The insect was also found in both light and dark colour forms.

The discovery highlights the biodiversity supported by small freshwater habitats such as shaded rock pools, forest streams and pools near waterfalls.

Members of the Notonectidae family inhabit a range of freshwater environments, including lakes, ponds, rain pools and agricultural water bodies, where they prey on small invertebrates and, occasionally, vertebrate larvae.

ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said the discovery underlined the need for continued biodiversity surveys, taxonomic research and conservation of freshwater habitats in the Eastern Ghats.