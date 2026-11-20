HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday accused the Congress government of maintaining silence over Andhra Pradesh’s alleged plans to divert two tmcft of water daily from Nagarjunasagar through the Palnadu Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

Speaking to reporters here, the former irrigation minister sought to know why the government failed to act despite Andhra Pradesh issuing a GO on August 4, 2026.

The former minister alleged that survey and mobilisation works had been underway for nearly a year.

Harish Rao warned that diverting two tmcft daily could drain nearly 120 tmcft in two months, threatening water supplies to Nalgonda and Hyderabad. He accused the Congress leadership of compromising Telangana’s interests for political reasons.

Harish Rao also alleged that the government had failed to secure Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna waters, utilise even its interim allocation and present strong arguments before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal.