HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress government of “turning governance into an exercise in corruption”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that even the ruling party’s own MLAs are openly exposing “commissions, financial irregularities and the misuse of public funds”.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming several leaders and workers belonging to different political parties from Bhupalpally constituency into the BRS, he said: “Congress legislators themselves are questioning corruption within their government.”

The former minister was referring to Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy’s allegation that officials were demanding 15-20% commissions for government works and his Munugode counterpart Rajgopal Reddy’s allegations of large-scale corruption, irregularities in tenders and a Rs 5 lakh crore loot.

“These statements raise serious questions about the functioning of the Congress government,” he said.

He alleged that Congress MLAs were complaining about the non-release of funds to their constituencies, with some even writing letters seeking financial assistance.

Referring to complaints that funds were being diverted to Kodangal while other constituencies were neglected, Rama Rao said that the ruling party legislators themselves were expressing helplessness over the lack of development works.

Stating that A Revanth Reddy is a “renewal chief minister, not a regular one”, the Sircilla MLA alleged that the state’s financial resources were being diverted to meet political obligations of national leaders.