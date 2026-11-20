HYDERABAD: Organisers of events involving more than 100 people at unlicensed venues within CMC limits must submit advance intimation through the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Event Intimation Portal at least three working days before the event.

CMC officials clarified that the registration is not a request for permission and involves no new fee or penalty. It is intended to alert municipal staff to arrange waste collection and disposal. The existing bulk waste collection charge of Rs 2.90 per kg will continue to apply to Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs).

CMC Commissioner G Srijana has directed deputy municipal commissioners to enforce the guidelines under Rule 5(1)(j) of the Solid Waste Management Rules. Organisers must segregate waste at source, hand it over to authorised collectors and ensure its proper collection, transportation and disposal.

Deputy commissioners have been asked to publicise the requirements among function halls, event managers and other stakeholders. Sanitation officers will coordinate with organisers and monitor compliance.

In a separate notification, CMC has directed BWGs to register on the CPCB portal and file annual returns under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, effective April 1.

Residential societies, institutions and commercial establishments with a floor area of 20,000 sq metres or more, daily water consumption of at least 40,000 litres or waste generation of 100 kg or more qualify as BWGs.

They must segregate waste into four streams — wet, dry, sanitary and special-care waste — process wet waste on-site through composting or biogas and hand over other waste to CMC-authorised collectors. Annual returns must be filed by June 30 every year. Violations may attract environmental compensation and penalties.