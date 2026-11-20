HYDERABAD: While the Fire Department issues No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for high-rise buildings above 18 floors, its firefighting capabilities are limited to the 18th floor.

Beyond this height, builders are responsible for ensuring that buildings comply with prescribed fire safety norms and have the required equipment.

The fire that broke out at a G+18 residential complex in Puppalaguda on Thursday, spreading from the sixth to the 17th floors, has brought these requirements into focus.

According to a Telangana Fire Services official, residential buildings measuring 24 metres and above require a Fire NOC, compared with the earlier threshold of 18 metres.

The National Building Code (NBC) of India, published by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), lays down comprehensive guidelines for building construction across the country.

States follow these provisions, with modifications based on their requirements, while issuing fire safety clearances. Telangana also follows the NBC guidelines for granting NOCs.

The fire safety requirements vary according to a building’s height.

Buildings up to 35 metres must have fire extinguishers, first-aid hose reels, downcomers, automatic sprinkler systems and manually operated electronic fire alarm systems, along with a 25,000-litre terrace water tank for each tower and a pump capable of maintaining a minimum pressure of 3.5 kg/cm².