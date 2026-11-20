HYDERABAD: Warning that contractors and officials responsible for substandard work would face stringent action if they failed to adhere to quality and safety standards, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that engineers must take responsibility for road safety and the durability of public infrastructure.

Addressing the inaugural event of the 85th Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) in Hyderabad, Gadkari said India had achieved eight world records in road infrastructure, including three Guinness World Records.

He claimed that India’s logistics cost had declined from 16% to around 9% following improvements in road connectivity, reducing travel time and transportation costs. Citing the Dwarka Expressway, he said an investment of Rs 10,000 crore had facilitated investments worth nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in townships and other developments in the surrounding areas.

“Every Rs 100 invested in infrastructure generated an economic benefit of Rs 325,” Gadkari added.

Citing an experiment on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway, the minister said a one-km stretch had been constructed using bio-bitumen produced from rice straw.

The Central Road Research Institute had certified that it performed better than conventional bitumen. Rice straw was also being used to produce aviation fuel, he said.

India imported around Rs 22 lakh crore worth of fossil fuels annually, and alternative fuels could reduce this burden while creating additional income for farmers, he said.

He urged Telangana to explore using Hyderabad’s municipal solid waste in road construction, offering the Centre’s support for such projects.

On road safety, Gadkari said India recorded around five lakh road accidents and 1.8 lakh fatalities annually, with 66% of those killed belonging to the 18-34 age group. He called for correcting accident-prone black spots and improving road design.