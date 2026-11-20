HYDERABAD: Warning that contractors and officials responsible for substandard work would face stringent action if they failed to adhere to quality and safety standards, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that engineers must take responsibility for road safety and the durability of public infrastructure.
Addressing the inaugural event of the 85th Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) in Hyderabad, Gadkari said India had achieved eight world records in road infrastructure, including three Guinness World Records.
He claimed that India’s logistics cost had declined from 16% to around 9% following improvements in road connectivity, reducing travel time and transportation costs. Citing the Dwarka Expressway, he said an investment of Rs 10,000 crore had facilitated investments worth nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in townships and other developments in the surrounding areas.
“Every Rs 100 invested in infrastructure generated an economic benefit of Rs 325,” Gadkari added.
Citing an experiment on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway, the minister said a one-km stretch had been constructed using bio-bitumen produced from rice straw.
The Central Road Research Institute had certified that it performed better than conventional bitumen. Rice straw was also being used to produce aviation fuel, he said.
India imported around Rs 22 lakh crore worth of fossil fuels annually, and alternative fuels could reduce this burden while creating additional income for farmers, he said.
He urged Telangana to explore using Hyderabad’s municipal solid waste in road construction, offering the Centre’s support for such projects.
On road safety, Gadkari said India recorded around five lakh road accidents and 1.8 lakh fatalities annually, with 66% of those killed belonging to the 18-34 age group. He called for correcting accident-prone black spots and improving road design.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Telangana aimed to become a US$ 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a US$ 3 trillion economy by 2047, contributing 10% of India’s GDP by the centenary of Independence.
The state’s three-zone development strategy envisages Hyderabad as a services hub, the region between the Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road as a manufacturing corridor, and areas beyond the latter as an agriculture-led economy, and areas beyond the latter as an agriculture-led economy.
He said Telangana aimed to increase its contribution to India’s GDP from the present 5% to 10% by 2047, despite accounting for around 2.5% of the country’s population.
Stating that infrastructure development should transcend political considerations, Revanth urged the Centre to support Telangana’s road connectivity projects. Gadkari assured the state of all possible assistance.
The chief minister also cited investments in healthcare infrastructure, including Osmania General Hospital, NIMS, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and the proposed hospital in Warangal, which together would add around 8,000 beds.
R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the government was developing 441 roads spanning 6,092 km under the Hybrid Annuity Model, at an estimated cost of Rs 13,060 crore.
He said the projects would strengthen connectivity across districts, mandals and villages, adding that quality, transparency and road safety must remain priorities.
The event was attended by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Transport Secretary K Ilambarithi, IRC Secretary General Rahul Gupta and representatives of the road infrastructure sector.