HYDERABAD: Dr Padmaja Pala, owner of Padmaja Fertility Centre and an accused in the alleged illegal oocyte harvesting racket unearthed by Malkajgiri police, has denied violating the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act and sought anticipatory bail.

Before Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda, her counsel RN Hemandranath Reddy alleged that the cases were fabricated and that police had not followed the procedure prescribed under the Act. He pointed out that the FIRs, seizure panchnamas and police statements were almost identical, suggesting an attempt to implicate her.

Counsel said Padmaja was initially not named as an accused and was later implicated based on alleged confessional statements of arrested persons. He contended that the women concerned were adults who had voluntarily donated oocytes for money.

He also said Padmaja had responded to police notices and cooperated with the investigation. She had decided to suspend her medical practice, citing alleged harassment and damage to her reputation.

Arguing that bail was the rule and jail an exception, the counsel sought protection from arrest. He also cited similar Madras High Court rulings.

Justice Nandikonda will continue hearing the anticipatory bail petitions on Friday, November 20.