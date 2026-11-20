HYDERABAD: Researchers presented solutions to road construction, maintenance and traffic safety challenges at the inaugural session of the 85th Indian Roads Congress (IRC) in Hyderabad on Thursday, including solar-powered accident alert systems for ghat roads and methods to reduce road construction costs.

Sudarshan Sampatrao Bobade of Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering and Research, Pune, presented proposals to improve safety on ghat roads and ease urban traffic congestion.

One proposal involves installing smart poles at accident-prone locations along ghat roads. Powered by solar panels and wind turbines and equipped with surveillance cameras, the poles would track vehicles travelling between designated points using artificial intelligence-based detection technology.

If a vehicle failed to reach the next monitoring point within the expected time, the system would alert authorities to a possible accident, enabling them to initiate rescue operations.

The system could be particularly useful on ghat stretches with poor mobile network connectivity.

For urban traffic, Bobade proposed redesigning junctions with separate lanes for vehicles travelling straight and heavy and light vehicles taking U-turns, reducing conflicts caused by the larger turning space required by heavy vehicles.

He also proposed multi-level bridges with separate decks for light vehicles, heavy vehicles and local traffic. Restricting the upper deck to light vehicles could reduce structural loads and construction costs by 35-45%, he said.

The proposals would, however, require pilot studies to establish their feasibility.