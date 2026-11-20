HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress high command was examining the remarks made by Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy against the grand old party and its government, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday said that disciplinary action would be taken against the duo at an appropriate time.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud referred to the former minister Konda Surekha episode and said: “Congress is a democratically run party. It treats everyone equally. Several opportunities were given to Konda Surekha before the party took action against her.

Similarly, the Rajgopal Reddy and Anirudh Reddy’s comments are being looked into by the high command. The new party in-charge will review all issues. If required, disciplinary action would be taken against them at an appropriate time.”

The TPCC chief, meanwhile, launched a sharp attack on the BRS over the Krishna water dispute, accusing its leaders of attempting to cover up their failures and their alleged betrayal of Telangana’s interests.

Stating that BRS working president KT Rama Rao had started a fresh political drama, he blamed former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for pushing the state into a debt trap.