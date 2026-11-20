HYDERABAD: A cold wave swept across Telangana as Adilabad recorded the season’s lowest temperature of 10.2°C on Thursday morning, with minimum temperatures dipping across several parts of the State, according to IMD, Hyderabad.

A cold wave is typically declared when temperatures fall 5-6°C below normal. Adilabad’s minimum was 5.5°C below normal. Hanamkonda recorded 13.5°C, a departure of 5.8°C from normal, while Khammam registered 14.8°C, 5.6°C below its seasonal average.

Medak recorded 13.8°C, 2.3°C below normal, while Nizamabad reported 16.2°C, a departure of 1.4°C. Ramagundam recorded 14.8°C, 3.1°C below normal. Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda registered 17°C and 18°C, respectively.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature stood at 17.9°C, marginally above normal by 0.3°C. Among other city stations, Patancheru recorded 12.6°C, Hakimpet 16.1°C and Dundigal 16.4°C. The chill is likely to persist, with cyclonic storm Akvan expected to influence weather conditions across Telangana over the next few days.