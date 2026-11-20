HYDERABAD: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG-SAFE) on Wednesday shut five meat retail and processing units and suspended the licences of six other establishments following inspections across the CURE region.

The five units were closed for operating without FSSAI licences and maintaining unhygienic conditions. They include Anand Mutton and Chicken Point at Nallakunta, Salman KGN Poultry and New Decent Meat Chicken and Fish Shop at Erragadda, Protein Foods on SP Road in Secunderabad and AP Fisheries Fish Stall in Malkajgiri.

TG-SAFE also suspended the FSSAI licences of Watan Traders in Musheerabad, Punjab Fish Company and Hi Protein in Secunderabad, Karachi INC in Srinagar Colony, Karachi Bakery Pearl at Gaganpahad and SM SEA Corporation in Uppal.

Officials found violations including pest infestation, improper storage, unhygienic processing areas and failure to maintain records.

During the drive, officials seized around 1,672 kg of food articles worth Rs 6.59 lakh. At Karachi Bakery Pearl, 1,012 kg of packed food worth Rs 4.34 lakh was seized for mislabelling, as products manufactured in October were labelled as having been manufactured in November.

Eleven teams comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel conducted the inspections.

Other violations included blood and meat residue on floors, clogged drains, fly and cockroach infestations, rodent presence and improper food labelling.