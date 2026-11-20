HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday called upon students to embrace unity, peace and mutual respect and contribute to building a harmonious society.

Speaking at the inauguration of the IIMUN (India’s International Movement to Unite Nations) Hyderabad Conference 2026 at Kuntloor Johnson Grammar School, he urged young people to uphold the values of global brotherhood.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and former speaker of the United Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Dr K Suresh Reddy, shared his experiences of the peaceful Telangana movement and highlighted the importance of responsible communication, informed decision-making and constructive leadership among the youth.

The conference featured discussions on leadership, diplomacy, culture, patriotism and social responsibility, providing students with an opportunity to interact with eminent personalities and gain insights into national affairs.