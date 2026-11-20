HYDERABAD: Private pharmacy colleges across Telangana are facing financial distress, with managements saying fee reimbursement dues pending over the past three to four years have made it difficult to sustain operations. The annual reimbursement liability is estimated at Rs 5,000 crore, covering nearly 70,000 students.

The Telangana Pharmacy Colleges Association has appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to release dues for final-year students first, while keeping arrears for the previous three years pending.

In a representation, it said this would ease colleges’ financial burden, help students obtain certificates and give the government more time to clear the remaining dues.

Dr K Ramadas, chief adviser to the association, said Telangana has 120 private pharmacy colleges and three government colleges, with private institutions accounting for nearly 98 per cent of the sector.

The association welcomed the government’s decision to release part of the fee reimbursement amount for 2026-27, but said accumulated arrears had made it difficult for colleges to meet operating costs.

The association said annual pharmacy course fees in Telangana ranged from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, among the lowest in the country, compared with around Rs 1 lakh in several other states.