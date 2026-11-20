SURYAPET: Stating that the Congress government is committed to protecting Telangana’s water entitlements, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has asserted that the state will not surrender even a single drop of its rightful share in the Krishna and Godavari waters.

Addressing a public meeting at Huzurnagar on Thursday, Uttam said: “Telangana’s water rights are non-negotiable. Our government is prepared to fight any move that could compromise the state’s interests, through every appropriate institutional and legal forum.”

Drawing a parallel with his service as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, including deployments along the borders with China and Pakistan, Uttam said that he was committed to protecting Telangana’s interests with the same discipline, sincerity, courage and resolve.

“Whether it is Krishna river waters or Godavari river waters, we are not prepared to give up even a single drop. Whatever arguments or pressures may be brought forward, our government is determined to protect Telangana’s water rights,” he asserted.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh’s attempts to draw 1.8 tmc of water from Nagarjunasagar in the Krishna basin, he said that Telangana had strongly contested the proposals and lodged objections with the Union government and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

He said the state would not allow decisions or unilateral actions that adversely affect its legitimate share and would continue to pursue the matter with determination.