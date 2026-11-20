SURYAPET: Stating that the Congress government is committed to protecting Telangana’s water entitlements, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has asserted that the state will not surrender even a single drop of its rightful share in the Krishna and Godavari waters.
Addressing a public meeting at Huzurnagar on Thursday, Uttam said: “Telangana’s water rights are non-negotiable. Our government is prepared to fight any move that could compromise the state’s interests, through every appropriate institutional and legal forum.”
Drawing a parallel with his service as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, including deployments along the borders with China and Pakistan, Uttam said that he was committed to protecting Telangana’s interests with the same discipline, sincerity, courage and resolve.
“Whether it is Krishna river waters or Godavari river waters, we are not prepared to give up even a single drop. Whatever arguments or pressures may be brought forward, our government is determined to protect Telangana’s water rights,” he asserted.
Referring to Andhra Pradesh’s attempts to draw 1.8 tmc of water from Nagarjunasagar in the Krishna basin, he said that Telangana had strongly contested the proposals and lodged objections with the Union government and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).
He said the state would not allow decisions or unilateral actions that adversely affect its legitimate share and would continue to pursue the matter with determination.
‘Govt will ensure optimum utilisation of river waters’
Uttam pointed out that safeguarding Telangana’s river water entitlements was crucial for agriculture, drinking water security and the livelihoods of millions. He said the Congress government was committed to ensuring optimum utilisation of Krishna and Godavari waters for the state’s benefit, rather than allowing its rightful resources to go unprotected.
He further said that Telangana had improved its water utilisation after the Congress government assumed office, resulting in increased irrigation coverage, agricultural activity, paddy production and procurement. He claimed that the state had emerged as the country’s leading rice producer, reflecting the importance of securing adequate water for farming and sustaining rural livelihoods. Taking aim at the previous BRS regime, Uttam alleged that the failures at Medigadda and Annaram barrages under the Kaleshwaram project had exposed the consequences of faulty decisions and execution. He said that the present government was determined to protect Telangana’s irrigation infrastructure, rectify inherited problems and ensure that water resources were put to effective use.
With challenging climatic conditions and the prospect of a difficult summer ahead, Uttam said the government was also focused on conserving available water to safeguard drinking water requirements across the state. He emphasised that irrigation and civil supplies were responsibilities requiring round-the-clock attention, as they directly affected farmers, vulnerable households and the wider public.
He declared that the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would remain steadfast in defending Telangana’s water rights, ensuring that the state’s legitimate entitlements were protected and its resources secured for future generations.