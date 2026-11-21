HYDERABAD: As many as 31 students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) fell ill following suspected food poisoning incidents at two hostel messes on Thursday evening.

The affected students belonged to Men’s Hostel E (NRS and Annexe) and Men’s Hostel M. Around 400 students had reportedly consumed food at the two hostel messes. The affected students were shifted to the university’s health centre, while some others sought treatment outside the campus. They were kept under observation and discharged by around 4 am on Friday.

Following the incident, the Dean of Student Welfare visited the health centre at around 2.45 am on Friday, accompanied by the Deputy Chief Warden.

In a statement, the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union said the incident was not an isolated occurrence but reflected persistent negligence towards students’ health and basic living conditions. It said the university administration had repeatedly been alerted to these issues, including through protests, but had failed to take adequate corrective measures.

Union president Dilshada Raihan demanded the immediate appointment of a permanent nutrition officer, regular food-quality inspections across all hostel messes and an increase in manpower for cooking, supervision, cleaning and sanitation.

She also sought improvements in medical facilities at the university health centre, continuation of emergency medical assistance at Men’s Hostel M and relaxation of examination schedules for the affected students. When contacted by TNIE for her comments on the incident, university Vice-Chancellor Prof J Anuradha did not respond.