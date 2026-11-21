HYDERABAD: Actor Chiranjeevi has sought stronger legal safeguards against AI-generated deepfakes, digital impersonation and the misuse of actors’ identities, in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said artists who have spent decades building their identities and reputations were increasingly vulnerable to such misuse.

In the letter, Chiranjeevi said the misuse of AI was causing reputational damage, emotional distress, financial exploitation and erosion of public trust. He also thanked Shah for meeting him during his visit to Hyderabad on November 2.

Among the measures sought were legal safeguards against the unauthorised commercial or malicious use of an individual’s face, voice, image, likeness and identifiable characteristics, along with mandatory consent for such use.

He also called for strict penalties for violations, prompt takedown mechanisms and protection of creative rights.

Chiranjeevi sought a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism and urgent provisions to penalise offenders, drawing on global best practices.

He further urged the ministry to consult industry stakeholders to develop an effective regulatory framework.