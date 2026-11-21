HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS of exploiting Telangana sentiment for political gain, Congress MLAs on Friday slammed the pink party’s president K Chandrashekar Rao and senior leader Harish Rao for corruption and misgovernance.

Addressing a press conference at the CLP office in Hyderabad on Friday, Warangal West MLA Nayini Rajender Reddy alleged that the KCR family had accumulated vast wealth during its decade in power through irregularities involving government land, RTC properties, liquor and sand businesses. He challenged Harish to an open debate on the 10 years of BRS rule and the Congress government’s three-year tenure. He also demanded that KCR attend Assembly sessions instead of drawing a salary while staying at his farmhouse.

Government Whip Vemula Veeresham said the turnout at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Siddipet meeting had rattled Harish, citing Rs 540 crore worth of development works and a Rs 200 crore integrated school. He challenged Harish to swear at Yellamma temple that he had not held talks with the BJP.

Veeresham accused the BRS of compromising Telangana’s irrigation interests in Krishna water allocation, corruption in sheep distribution and KCR Kits.

Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar alleged that the BRS had left Telangana with Rs 8 lakh crore in debt without delivering adequate benefits to the people. He questioned the source of the party’s reported Rs 1,500 crore funds and criticised the Kaleshwaram project.