HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed Kessireddy Rajashekhar Reddy, accused No. 2 in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, to respond to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) petition challenging his conditional bail.

Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy issued a notice, directed him to file his response by December 2, 2026.

The ED sought cancellation of the September 24, 2026, bail order passed by the Sessions Judge, Nampally, and a direction to Rajashekhar Reddy to surrender for remand to judicial custody.

The Special Court had granted bail to Rajashekhar Reddy, also known as Raj Kesireddy, and co-accused Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy, subject to two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. They were barred from leaving the country without permission, influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, and were directed to cooperate with the investigation.

The ED arrested the two on June 11, 2026, over alleged irregularities in liquor transportation contracts during the previous YSRCP regime. It has alleged a loss of Rs 195.33 crore in transportation contracts and around Rs 3,500 crore in the wider liquor procurement scam. Properties worth Rs 441.63 crore belonging to the accused and others have also been attached.