ADILABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at rice mills owned by Congress leader and former Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik for nearly eight hours and seized several records in connection with alleged irregularities in the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) scheme involving a shortage of government paddy worth Rs 40.96 crore.

ED officials, accompanied by special police teams, also searched her residences in Khanapur. In August, Khanapur police registered a case against Rekha Naik over the alleged misappropriation of CMR rice. She is reportedly the owner of M/s ARS Industries in Sathenapally, which allegedly failed to return the required quantity of milled rice to the government.

The mill had entered into agreements with the government under the Custom Milling Agreement (CMA) for the Rabi seasons of 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. However, it allegedly failed to return the corresponding quantities of milled rice.

Physical verification of the mill premises and examination of records reportedly revealed a shortage of 9,639.962 tonnes of government paddy, valued at approximately `40.96 crore. Following a complaint by the Vigilance department regarding the alleged CMR rice irregularities, the case was referred to the ED. The ED is also examining the money trail, including a recent payment of ‘30 crore made by the rice mill to the government, as part of its money laundering investigation.

Meanwhile, alleging that she was being targeted, Rekha Naik pointed out that cases had been registered against 142 rice mills across the state. She also said rice millers had incurred losses because they were required to return 64 kg of rice for every quintal of paddy received.