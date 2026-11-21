HYDERABAD: In a finding that could open new avenues for treating spinal cord injuries, scientists at the CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad, have identified two genes that can restore the ability of damaged nerves to regenerate, a capacity that adult mammals normally lose as they mature.

The researchers, led by Dr Ishwariya Venkatesh, found that activating the genes NR2F1 and NR2F6 helped severed nerve fibres grow across a completely injured spinal cord in mice, with measurable improvements in movement. The findings challenge the long-held understanding that adult neurons permanently lose their ability to regenerate after injury.

The spinal cord carries movement signals from the brain to different parts of the body. When an injury severs these connections, the signals cannot reach their destinations, often resulting in paralysis. Unlike nerves in the arms and legs, which can regenerate, fibres in the adult brain and spinal cord have very limited capacity to grow back. Consequently, paralysis caused by severe spinal cord injuries is usually permanent.

The CCMB team found that the instructions for nerve regeneration are not entirely lost as the brain matures. Instead, the genes responsible for driving growth remain present but become inactive because the proteins that regulate their expression stop binding to them. To identify these proteins, researchers examined the developing mouse brain and compared the activity of growth-related genes in younger and adult animals.