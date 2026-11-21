HYDERABAD: Telangana’s panchayat expenditure has dropped sharply over the past three years, with average spending per panchayat falling from Rs 16.59 lakh in 2022-23 to Rs 6.24 lakh in 2024-25, according to an RBI report. The decline comes amid delays in conducting local body elections and the release of Union government grants.

The report, Finances of Panchayat Raj Institutions—Local Finances and Capacity Building in Rural India, puts the per-panchayat expenditure in Telangana at Rs 16,59,762 in 2022-23, Rs 15,43,813 in 2023-24 and Rs 6,24,655 in 2024-25.

The state’s receipts per panchayat also declined during the period, from Rs 16,72,221 in 2022-23 to Rs 14,38,083 in 2023-24 and Rs 4,42,467 in 2024-25. Grants-in-aid accounted for a major share of the receipts, falling from Rs 14,34,369 to Rs 12,41,362 and Rs 2,80,955, respectively.

Total resources available to Gram Panchayats largely comprise grants from the Centre and state governments, along with their own-source revenue (OSR). Nationally, average receipts and expenditure per panchayat stood at around Rs 21.3 lakh and Rs 21.5 lakh, respectively, during 2022-23 to 2024-25, the report said. Telangana remained below the national average in both receipts and expenditure in all three years.