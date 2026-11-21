HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s allegations at a Siddipet meeting, BRS leader T Harish Rao challenged him to face an electoral battle in Siddipet, leaving the verdict to the people.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Harish said Revanth’s speech and body language reflected frustration. He alleged that the government had failed on all fronts and that the CM, instead of highlighting his achievements, had resorted to using foul language against the BRS.

“Revanth Reddy took KCR’s name 63 times, my name 53 times and KTR’s name 24 times. He did not take the farmer’s name once,” Harish claimed. He accused the Congress of allowing Andhra Pradesh to construct and expand the Pothireddypadu head regulator, claiming Telangana had suffered injustice whenever the Congress was in power.

Harish also criticised Revanth for calling some Congress leaders ‘rabid dogs’. Referring to Congress MLA Aniruddh Reddy’s allegation of a 20% commission and Rajagopal Reddy’s criticism of the state administration, he said Revanth had used the term against his own party leaders for speaking out in frustration.

On the allegation that the BRS government had agreed to a lower share of Krishna river waters, Harish challenged Revanth to prove that they had surrendered the 299:512 share. “I will resign my seat. If you cannot prove it, are you ready to resign as chief minister?” he questioned.