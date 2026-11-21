HYDERABAD: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy continued to bait the state leadership on Friday even as he revealed that AICC secretary Sachin Sawant had asked him to make himself available for a meeting with newly appointed Telangana Congress in-charge BM Sandeep on November 23.

He took to X to “advise” leaders holding high constitutional and political positions to maintain dignity in their public statements, in an apparent swipe at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Later in the day, speaking exclusively to TNIE, Rajagopal Reddy ruled out leaving the Congress,

The latest salvo came a day after Revanth made indirect remarks against him at a public meeting in Siddipet. Taking to X on Friday, Rajagopal Reddy cautioned those holding high constitutional and political offices against arrogance and arbitrary behaviour merely because they were in power.

The MLA warned that the people of Telangana and history would not forgive rulers who misused power, indulged in corruption, neglected public needs and delivered undemocratic governance. Urging the chief minister and other senior leaders to introspect, he called for honest and ethical administration and the fulfilment of promises made to the people.

He also prayed to Lord Ayyappa to bless the state’s leadership with wisdom and the ability to govern responsibly.

People watching every move of leaders: MLA

Earlier, speaking to reporters at his residence, Rajagopal Reddy had been more direct in his criticism of the chief minister.

“People are watching what Revanth Reddy is saying. A person holding such a high position should introspect about his own words,” he said.