HYDERABAD: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy continued to bait the state leadership on Friday even as he revealed that AICC secretary Sachin Sawant had asked him to make himself available for a meeting with newly appointed Telangana Congress in-charge BM Sandeep on November 23.
He took to X to “advise” leaders holding high constitutional and political positions to maintain dignity in their public statements, in an apparent swipe at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Later in the day, speaking exclusively to TNIE, Rajagopal Reddy ruled out leaving the Congress,
The latest salvo came a day after Revanth made indirect remarks against him at a public meeting in Siddipet. Taking to X on Friday, Rajagopal Reddy cautioned those holding high constitutional and political offices against arrogance and arbitrary behaviour merely because they were in power.
The MLA warned that the people of Telangana and history would not forgive rulers who misused power, indulged in corruption, neglected public needs and delivered undemocratic governance. Urging the chief minister and other senior leaders to introspect, he called for honest and ethical administration and the fulfilment of promises made to the people.
He also prayed to Lord Ayyappa to bless the state’s leadership with wisdom and the ability to govern responsibly.
People watching every move of leaders: MLA
Earlier, speaking to reporters at his residence, Rajagopal Reddy had been more direct in his criticism of the chief minister.
“People are watching what Revanth Reddy is saying. A person holding such a high position should introspect about his own words,” he said.
He said the chief minister had a responsibility to protect all Congress MLAs and claimed that he had met Revanth several times to convey his concerns, but his advice had gone unheeded.
“That is why I am being forced to speak out like this. Shed your arrogance and govern honestly. Do not hand over the state to thieves,” the MLA remarked.
Questioning the government’s claim of providing corruption-free administration, he challenged the chief minister to introspect. “Do not speak arrogantly. Place your hand on your heart and ask yourself whether you are providing corruption-free governance,” he said.
Against this backdrop, Rajagopal Reddy said he would take up his grievances with Sandeep when they meet on November 23. He said Sawant had called him to enquire about the latest developments in the state Congress and informed him that Sandeep would arrive on November 22 to attend the Political Affairs Committee and extended executive committee meetings.
Sawant had asked him to be available the following day for a discussion with Sandeep, who, Rajagopal Reddy said, had the authority to address issues concerning both the party leadership and the state government.
“I have no plans to join any other party. I am working for Rahul Gandhi, and my aim is to see him become the prime minister,” he told TNIE.