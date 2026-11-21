HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as “not pressed” the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed by defaulting rice millers challenging the Telangana High Court’s May 2026 order refusing to quash FIRs registered against them over the alleged diversion of government-procured paddy. The decision allows the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TGSCSCL) to proceed with legal action.

According to the Corporation, 540 FIRs have been registered across Telangana since 2024 over the alleged diversion of government-allotted paddy or the rice produced from it to the open market. The complaints involve the alleged misappropriation of lakhs of metric tonnes of government-owned paddy.

Telangana is the country’s leading paddy procurement state. The TGSCSCL, under the Civil Supplies department, procures paddy, facilitates custom milling and ensures rice supplies to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families through the Public Distribution System (PDS). It also implements the state government’s fine rice distribution programme.

Under the Custom Milling Policy introduced in 2014-15, government-procured paddy is allotted to rice millers for processing. They are required to return an agreed quantity of rice to the Corporation.

More than 2,200 rice mills participate in the process. However, officials alleged that some millers sold the allotted paddy or the rice produced from it in the open market instead of delivering the stipulated quantities. The irregularities came to light during random inspections, prompting the Corporation to lodge police complaints from 2024 onwards.

Several millers approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIRs. The court clubbed the petitions and dismissed them in May 2026. Some millers subsequently challenged the orders in the Supreme Court, which dismissed their SLPs on November 20.