SIDDIPET : Siddipet, long considered BRS strongman T Harish Rao’s turf, may be witnessing a shift in political mood, if Congress leaders are to be believed. The massive turnout at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting on Thursday has lifted the spirits of the local cadre, with leaders claiming people are now more willing to speak out against the BRS.

The turnout surprised Congress leaders, who had doubted their ability to draw a large crowd in Siddipet. Young people turned up in large numbers, while rural women also came forward to shake hands with Revanth. His nearly two-km padayatra drew an enthusiastic response, as did his nearly 90-minute speech targeting K Chandrashekar Rao and Harish.

For Congress workers, the gathering was more than a show of strength. It was a morale booster in a constituency where taking on the BRS has rarely been easy.

Congress leaders believe the mood may be changing after years of candidates struggling to challenge the BRS, with some dropping out midway through the campaign.

Once a Congress stronghold, Siddipet has consistently backed KCR and later Harish, irrespective of the party they represented. Challengers have often struggled to make a dent, with some even failing to save their deposits.

A senior Congress leader said the party had not held a meeting of this scale in Siddipet in two decades. The leader claimed people who once hesitated to speak against Harish Rao were now voicing their views more freely.

Congress leaders say another conversation doing the rounds in BRS circles is Revanth’s dig at KCR and his family’s wealth, with the chief minister drawing a contrast with Telangana movement leaders S Ramalinga Reddy and Cheruku Mutyam Reddy, who he said lost everything.

A Dubbak Congress leader claims the remark has found takers even within the pink party’s ranks.

For now, the rally has given Congress plenty to cheer about. Whether Siddipet voters share that enthusiasm at the ballot box remains to be seen.