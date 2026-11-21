HYDERABAD: Intestinal ultrasound could make the long-term management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) more affordable and environmentally sustainable, according to a study conducted by AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad.

The EVERGREEN-IBD study, published in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, found that intestinal ultrasound had the lowest carbon footprint and hospital cost among the imaging methods assessed for monitoring IBD patients. The study was led by Dr Hardik Rughwani, along with Dr Rupa Banerjee, Rajendra Patel, Harshini Reddy and D Nageshwar Reddy.

According to AIG Hospitals, the researchers found that intestinal ultrasound generated just 0.85 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per examination, compared with 3.87 kg for colonoscopy and enteroscopy, 5.82 kg for CT scans and 21.25 kg for MRI. Its emissions were nearly 96 per cent lower than those of MRI.

The cost comparison also favoured ultrasound. At AIG Hospitals, an intestinal ultrasound examination cost approximately half as much as a colonoscopy and one-sixth as much as MR enterography, a specialised MRI scan of the bowel.

IBD, which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, often requires repeated investigations over several years or even decades. The researchers noted that these procedures add to healthcare costs and greenhouse gas emissions through electricity consumption, equipment use, consumables and medical waste.