HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to reconsider candidates excluded from the provisional selection list for Hostel Welfare Officer posts over the date of declaration of their B Ed results.

Justice K Sarath allowed petitions filed by Mekala Rahul and others and Siddulu Yeggidi, who challenged their exclusion from the selection list.

The petitioners said Osmania University had approved their results and issued provisional certificates on December 21, 2022, two days before the recruitment notification. TGPSC, however, excluded them from the March 17, 2025, selection list based on an initial university communication stating that the results were declared on December 30.

The university later clarified that December 21 was the actual date of approval by its Results Committee and that December 30 was only the date of online publication.

The court held that the petitioners had acquired the required qualification before the notification and that their exclusion was arbitrary and illegal.