HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has urged former Indian hockey captain and three-time Olympian N Mukesh Kumar to demonstrate magnanimity and settle a family property dispute in favour of his brothers, observing that his stature as a sportsperson deserved to be preserved through an amicable resolution.

A bench of justices B Vijaysen Reddy and Gadi Praveen Kumar made the appeal on Friday while hearing an appeal by his brother N Rajesh Kumar against a civil court order dividing their ancestral house, situated on a 400-square-yard plot at Jubilee Hills, equally among the three brothers.

The bench observed that the entire nation held Mukesh in high esteem and that it was painful to see a celebrated sportsperson embroiled in litigation with his own family. Recalling his Padma Shri, Arjuna Award and contributions to Indian hockey, the judges suggested that he use his stature to resolve the dispute rather than prolong the litigation.

Mukesh alleged that his brother had harassed him through false complaints, forcing him to take voluntary retirement from Air India and abruptly end his career. Rajesh, however, claimed that he had sacrificed his own hockey ambitions to shoulder family responsibilities and had maintained the property, undertaken repairs and paid utility bills after their father’s death.

Rajesh also alleged that Mukesh had used a disputed nomination to withdraw two fixed deposits belonging to their father from the State Bank of India’s Mudfort branch. He sought an equitable division of the deposits, interest and maintenance expenses.

Mukesh disputed the expenditure claims, alleging that Rajesh had collected rental income from tenants without furnishing proper accounts. Their younger brother, N Suresh Kumar, also sought protection of his interests.

Disposing of the appeal, the bench allowed Rajesh to approach the civil court with his claims relating to property maintenance and other expenses.