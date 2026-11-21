HYDERABAD: The Telangana Innovation Startup Challenge (TISC) has received more than 1,000 pitch decks within 20 days of its launch. These are working solutions from startups, researchers and innovators who want to solve the State's most pressing problems.
TISC was launched in the run-up to the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026. It invites innovators to solve 18 real problem statements set by government departments, including Energy, School Education, Agriculture, Revenue, Roads & Buildings, Welfare and Health.
The challenges range from solar-powered irrigation for every farm and AI-based Telugu reading assessments for schoolchildren to protecting lakes and government land, fixing potholes for good and needle-free anaemia screening.
The response reflects a growing confidence among founders. When the State becomes an early adopter, a startup gains more than a pilot. It gains credibility, proof that its solution works on the ground, and a stronger case to investors, the government sources said on Saturday.
Shortlisted solutions will be validated with the relevant departments, and the strongest stand a chance to secure government contracts.
A senior official of the State government said that Telangana wants to be the first customer for the best ideas in the country.
"TISC is our channel to engage with innovators and solve challenges for public welfare. We received more than 1,000 pitch decks in just 20 days; these are 1,000 eager innovators with the potential to change how we live today. TISC is not about collecting applications. It is about finding real solutions to real problems and allowing innovators to deploy them at scale," the official said.
The Telangana Innovation Startup Challenge is a Government of Telangana initiative that invites innovators to co-create solutions to solve real challenges faced by the State, with opportunities to pilot with Government departments and secure government contracts.