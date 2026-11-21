HYDERABAD: The Telangana Innovation Startup Challenge (TISC) has received more than 1,000 pitch decks within 20 days of its launch. These are working solutions from startups, researchers and innovators who want to solve the State's most pressing problems.

TISC was launched in the run-up to the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026. It invites innovators to solve 18 real problem statements set by government departments, including Energy, School Education, Agriculture, Revenue, Roads & Buildings, Welfare and Health.

The challenges range from solar-powered irrigation for every farm and AI-based Telugu reading assessments for schoolchildren to protecting lakes and government land, fixing potholes for good and needle-free anaemia screening.

The response reflects a growing confidence among founders. When the State becomes an early adopter, a startup gains more than a pilot. It gains credibility, proof that its solution works on the ground, and a stronger case to investors, the government sources said on Saturday.