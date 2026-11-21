HYDERABAD: Former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia on Friday called for state-level economic reforms to accelerate regional development, saying Telangana and other relatively advanced states should set their own growth targets and work towards achieving developed-economy status ahead of the national 2047 deadline.

Speaking at a conference on Public Policy organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, in association with the Foundation for Democratic Reforms (FDR), on the theme ‘Beyond Mega Cities, Accelerating Regional Growth’, he said the next phase of India’s economic reforms would depend on states identifying region-specific constraints, improving governance and working closely with industry and research institutions.

The conference also discussed Telangana’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with speakers calling for a wider industrial base and economic activity beyond Hyderabad to achieve these targets.

Ahluwalia said the 1991 economic reforms had raised India’s underlying growth rate by about 1.5 percentage points, but achieving developed-economy status by 2047 would require a further two-percentage-point increase in sustained real GDP growth. He cautioned against relying on post-pandemic growth figures, saying the recovery from a low base could present an overly optimistic picture. Comparing 2018-19 with 2025-26, he estimated India’s average growth at around 5.4%.

Ahluwalia also called on relatively advanced states, including Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, to set their own targets and aim to achieve developed-economy status ahead of 2047, with industry and research institutions independently monitoring progress.