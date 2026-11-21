HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday reserved orders until November 23 on anticipatory bail petitions filed by Dr Padmaja Pala, owner of Padmaja Fertility Centre, and doctors from other hospitals in cases relating to alleged illegal oocyte harvesting and trafficking.

Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda recorded the Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao’s assurance that police would not take coercive steps against the doctors until Monday. The court directed them not to visit their hospitals until then.

Opposing bail, the public prosecutor alleged that hospitals had brought unmarried women from West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and other States, housed them in hostels and paid them meagre amounts for harvesting oocytes while making lakhs of rupees. Though 64 cases had been registered, he said, the alleged operations could number in thousands.

Senior counsels K Vivek Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy denied the allegations, submitting that the doctors were qualified practitioners and that agents were responsible for bringing women from other states.