NALGONDA: A public hearing on the proposed establishment of the Soham Ethanol Industry across 108 acres at Veerlapalem village in Damaracherla mandal of Nalgonda district was held amid intense protests and tension on Friday. Heavy police bandobast was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Several public organisations alleged that the police resorted to illegal detentions to prevent residents of neighbouring villages, who oppose the proposed industry, from attending the public hearing.

Villagers who participated in the hearing expressed concerns that pollution from the proposed industry could contaminate the nearby Krishna river, severely affecting agricultural crops and livestock. They demanded that modern treatment plants be installed to ensure zero pollution.

Meanwhile, unemployed youth demanded employment opportunities for local residents in the proposed industry. They said local youth had been denied jobs at the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in the past and urged officials to ensure that the same situation did not recur.

Representatives of various organisations raised slogans opposing the establishment of the ethanol industry.

Miryalaguda Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) V Ramana Reddy said the opinions and objections gathered during the public hearing would be forwarded to the government.