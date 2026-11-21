HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday reviewed proposals prepared by the Municipal Administration department for urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 20,000 crore, focusing on climate resilience and environmental protection.

The projects are proposed with support from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Germany-based KfW Bank and domestic financial institutions.

The proposals include underground and stormwater drainage networks in Warangal, restoration of the moat around Warangal Fort and development of a Central Business District in Hanamkonda.

The meeting also decided to frame a policy for wastewater treatment and reuse, including its use in industries and textile parks to reduce dependence on freshwater.

Officials discussed reducing power consumption in drinking water supply, treatment and distribution systems through renewable energy.

A proposal for a waste-to-energy plant with a capacity of 10-12 MW in the Warangal Mega City Economic Region was also reviewed, along with plans for bio-CNG production and plastic recycling units. The projects aim to reduce carbon emissions, conserve water, mitigate flood risks and lower municipal operating costs.