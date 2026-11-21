HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly camcording three Telugu films at City Square Mall in Kurnool and uploading pirated copies on a website.

The complaint was lodged by Manindra Babu Yarra, project head of the Anti Video Piracy Cell of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC). During its online piracy monitoring, the Cell found pirated copies of Ranabaali, #Cult and Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 on a website. The production houses of all three films are based in Hyderabad.

Forensic analysis by Qube Cinema Technologies traced the camcorder copies to the cinema premises at City Square Mall in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The Cell also found that Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which was released on November 20, had been uploaded on the same website without authorisation on the day of its theatrical release. At the time, this was the only website where the pirated copy had been detected, the complainant told police.

The complaint sought an investigation into the source of all four pirated copies, including the alleged camcording of the first three films at the Kurnool cinema hall. It also urged police to secure CCTV footage, screening details and booking records, trace the source of Aakasamlo Oka Tara and investigate its upload and circulation.